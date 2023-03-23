Water supply decreases in 71 neighborhoods of the GAM

Due to work on the System of drinking water chiconautla and in the branch Reyes-Ecatepecthe supply of water will decrease in 71 colonies of the mayor’s office Gustavo A. Maderowhich are supplied by the tanks of Saint Elizabeth.

The work against leaks and installation of valves will begin this Thursday, March 23 and will last for 72 hours, which are in charge of Mexico City Water System (Sacmex) In collaboration with National Water Commission (Conagua) and the Mexico state.

To solve the water shortage, in the following two days, Sacmex reported that it will support the population through the distribution of free pipes, which can be requested through the 555658-1111 and to *0311 and in the Unified Citizen Attention System (SUAC)available in atencionciudadana.cdmx.gob.mx.

What works will be carried out?

They are carrying out works on the Reyes-Ecatepec branch, to the north of the city.



Sacmex will carry out the leaks of a pipe of 72” in the Chiconautla aqueduct, as well as the change of electrical substation type SF6 and automatic transfer equipment, which guarantees continuous power service for 18 drinking water wells at the Carpio substation.

Conagua will carry out the installation of a 35” valve at the height of well number 60 of the Los Reyes-Railway Branchas well as provisional adaptation of the interconnections of wells 53 and 60 to the Los Reyes-Ecapetec branch line.

He Mexico state will divert the trajectory of the branch Water Eye of the Chiconautla System of thousand 066mm (42”) in diameter due to the construction of a collector in veracruz street and on the way to the former railroad track.

