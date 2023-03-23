“Many EU countries are rightly angry with Germany”

The environmental policy spokesman for the EPP group in the European Parliament, Peter Liese (CDU), fears that the German attitude towards the end of combustion engines in Brussels will cause a lot of damage. In an interview with Bayern 2, he said: “Many EU member states are rightly angry at the way the traffic lights are making hoo and hott here and are carrying their internal dispute to Europe.”

According to Liese, the back and forth is not well received in Brussels. In terms of content, he supports the position of Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), namely for synthetic fuels and climate neutrality. That is why he has voted four times in the last year and a half against the proposal to phase out combustion engines from 2035.

Wissing: “Then he shouldn’t have agreed”

“Mr. Wissing voted in favor three times: last year in June, in October and in November. And that’s why it’s very surprising that he’s now holding up the entire process, where everything is actually finished. (…) If it had been so important to him, he shouldn’t have agreed.”