Stories of exile, a story about Venezuelan emigration

MIAMI.- Four stories, four countries, one reality. This is what it presents to us Stories of exile, a film directed by Carlos Fung that, through a moving narrative, tells us about the “voluntarily forced” exile that the people are experiencing Venezuelan.

“This dream began in a cafe in Paris. A group of emigrated filmmakers met there and each of us decided to write a story. The idea was to make a kind of short film, but time passed and everyone forgot about that conversation, except me. Then I decided to write all the four stories that today make up Tales of Exile“said Carlos Fung, who after several years looking for financing was able to shoot the film during 2022.

“There are four stories that people will identify with. They are testimonies of immigrants. Who hasn’t been touched? There are some stories that will touch more than others, but they are all incredible stories. I love being part of this cast,” said Norkys Batista, whose character represents the bad accomplice of some figurehead.

About the tape

After a successful shoot developed between Miami, Chile, and Colombia, Stories of exile stands out for being a movie that reflects the setbacks of a migration forced, in which each character presents a moving testimony that represents all Latin American emigrants.

“It is a film based on real events, experienced by Venezuelans around the world,” said the director about the film, which is moving due to its unique ability to provide a rich panorama of a migration crisis that already includes more than 7 million exiles.

Without a doubt, an essential film of Latin American cinema, since it leaves documentary testimony of the largest exodus of this century, only comparable to that of Syria and Ukraine. An incredible paradox that occurred in what was the richest country on the continent.

“I was drained a lot by this film and I know that many people are also going to be drained. When we did the group meetingsthere was the same feeling. People laughed, cried, but finally they found themselves because this is a film that is a reflection of us immigrants,” said Fung.

“Stories of exile It is a film that comes at a very opportune time because there is a very strong crisis on the border. Right now immigration is at truly massive levels and is a danger to everyone. Crossing the border has become, in addition to being expensive, very risky, and yet people still take the risk. It is a passionate topic and this film expresses it,” added Gabriel Porras, who attended the film’s presentation in Miami.

About the stories

Starring Franklin Virgüez, Luis Gerónimo Abreu, Ana Karina Casanova, and José Ramón Barreto, to name a few, Stories of exile It also conquers with its stellar performances that make it clear that it is not only a film for Venezuelans, but for everyone who undertook the difficult path of emigrating.

“There are incredible performances because we have actors of the stature of Roberto Farias, and that fills us with pride,” added Carlos Fung about the actor who stars in the story titled ‘A Good Doctor’, which addresses the scourge of xenophobia of which he is victim a Venezuelan doctor exiled in Chile.

“There is also the story of Swamp Monstersand thriller (suspense) criminal set in Miami and starring Franklin Virgüez. This story reflects those Venezuelans who arrive loaded with opulence and squandering the money they have been able to get from Venezuela. It perfectly reflects and shares a profound criticism of those people who live like great lords when the money they are spending is the money that never reached the hospitals, the schools, the people who need it most. “They are the ones who live the golden exile,” said the director.

“It is a film that is very well made. Four stories that touch your soul, four stories that have to do with us Venezuelan immigrants, who already number almost 8 million. It sounds easy, but it is too large a number generated by a sad and regrettable situation in a country that had everything, but now has deaths, depression and destruction. And despite that, there are Venezuelans dreaming of a better Venezuela,” said Franklin Virgüez, who stars in Swamp Monsters.

The film also presents the story The river brought us herewhich reflects the life of a desperate Venezuelan mother faced with the deterioration of her little daughter’s health.

“Since they invited me to participate in the project, I was delighted and immediately said yes. I was hooked when I found out what my character was about, one of the most dramatic stories in this film. A woman who has to make a very strong decision at a certain moment to be able to save the life of her daughter, and she has to cross the Darién. She has no other option,” said actress Ana Karina Casanova.

It should be noted that the film also has a touch of comedy, which in this case comes through the story. Love in deliverya hilarious romantic episode that narrates the adventures of the thousands of Venezuelans who work as delivery drivers or “doing delivery”.

Tales of Exile premieres in Miami on Saturday, March 30 at the Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW 1st St., in Miami, Doors open at 7 pm.