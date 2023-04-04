A mansion in Bariloche, six apartments and 40 million pesos: the luxurious properties of Sergio Berni

From the environment of the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, they assure that “everything has been declared before the AFIP.” How much is each asset valued at?

The Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, who this Monday was attacked by a group of bus drivers who demanded security, was at the center of criticism after acquiring a mansion in San Carlos de Bariloche at the end of last year.

After being targeted by public opinion, it was learned that Axel Kicillof’s official He owns 16 properties (including land, houses and apartments) and a total of almost 40 million pesos in cash.

What are the luxurious properties of Sergio Berni?

Despite the fact that sources close to the minister assured that Berni “He has everything declared before the AFIP”, the doubt deepened due to the quantity and value of the assets that the public official possesses.

According to his sworn statement, the holder of the Buenos Aires Security portfolio has almost 37 million pesos by way of tax valuations of two corporations, almost 40 million pesos in “cash holding” and eight bank deposits for a total of $1,044,220.

On the other hand, the minister indicated that owns six apartments (five in the city of Buenos Aires and one in Santa Cruz), a motorcycle valued at more than $135.00, a boat, two cars (for a value of 50,000 pesos) and land (in Buenos Aires, Calafate, Tigre, Lima and Escobar )

Within this framework, in November 2022, journalist Jorge Lanata shared a report on the irregularities detected in Berni’s affidavit. In the “Journalism for All” program, Lanata indicated that the mansion acquired in Río Negro was valued at one million dollars and that the minister also owns two apartments in the same city of Bariloche. That same analysis also notes that the patrimony of the doctor and politician increased by 110% in less than three years (of $1,450,000 to $3,041,000).

Sergio Berni’s mansion in Bariloche is valued at more than a million dollars.

From the area close to the official, they assure that “he has everything declared before the AFIP.” And they detailed that “Law No. 15,000, on the affidavits of Buenos Aires officials, has two components: a public part, where the law requires that the patrimonial values ​​be with their fiscal value and a reserved part, where all the information coinciding with that declared in the AFIP. That’s where the detail of its properties is.”

The serious injury suffered by Minister Berni after the beating: what the medical report reveals

The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, arrived at the protest of the bus drivers in General Paz and was attacked by the companions of the bus driver murdered in La Matanza.

The agression, which included punches, kicks and stone throws, was registered at the intersection of General Paz and Route 5, minutes after the official arrived at the place. Berni ended up with significant injuries to his face and there were even moments when it seemed that he could lose his balance as a result of the beating.

After receiving medical assistance at the Churruca Hospital (the health center of the Argentine Federal Police) and in an impromptu press conference, Berni assured that “one more blow does not make a dent”. And he explained: “The situation was being resolved, then the infantry advanced when I asked them to please not. That was the outcome. The City Police complied with a protocol.” That was the first reflection of the Buenos Aires Security Minister, Sergio Berni, after being attacked by the companions of a bus driver murdered in La Matanza. “I’m not going to denounce them,” he assured.