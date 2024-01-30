A Miami man is arrested for prostituting a minor who has been missing since 2019

A young Hispanic man identified as Cristian Manuel Carvajal was arrested in Miami for prostituting a minor who had been reported missing since 2019.

The 27-year-old man faces four charges, including human trafficking, prostitution, contributing to a crime against a minor, and interference with the custody of a minor, reported Univision.

The arrest occurred after an investigation by federal agents, who saw an online ad showing photos and offering “the services” of a young man who had fled from his house in 2019.

The agents agreed to a one-hour date that was supposed to include sexual intercourse and oral sex for one hour for a payment of $500.

The meeting would take place in an apartment building in El Doral.

The teenager, who is now 17 years old, arrived accompanied by the accused, who was arrested at that moment.

Carvajal said that he had met her 15 days ago on Instagram and that he suspected she was a minor, but he did not deal with it.

The victim, for her part, said that he offered to find clients for her daily in exchange for half of the money.

The Police spokesperson said that the victim began to be absent from home and school in 2019 and disappeared permanently in 2021, which is why he was being searched by county authorities.

Police confirmed that the sex trafficking victim was the missing girl.

They also stated that even if she agreed to participate in the sex trafficking She was a minor, and the accused should not have assisted her in sex trafficking.

The victim will be placed in a rehabilitation program in the county to help her recover.