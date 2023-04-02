A museum and the Maison Gainsbourg will open on September 20 rue de Verneuil

End of a soap opera of more than 30 years: the Maison Gainsbourg, the legendary Parisian home of Serge Gainsbourg and a dedicated museum on the sidewalk opposite, opens on September 20, announced this Sunday April 2 his daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Since his disappearance in 1991, fans of “the man with the head of cabbage” go on pilgrimage to 5 bis rue de Verneuil in Paris (VIIth arrondissement). And dream of entering to discover the incredible interior, between musical instruments, souvenirs and trinkets arranged by the singer-songwriter.

Charlotte Gainsbourg, actress and singer, has ended the wait, “very happy and touched to announce the opening of Maison Gainsbourg” September 20, in a statement sent to AFP.

The course “will begin with a visit to the House (5 bis rue de Verneuil), an intimate dive”continues the artist. “Then a stone’s throw away, the Museum (14 rue de Verneuil) will retrace my father’s life through his works and his collection of emblematic pieces”.

Charlotte Gainsbourg “hopes to offer the public a special experience, which will perhaps give a new understanding to his work. An experience if possible at the height of what he left us”.

A museum, a bar and a cultural program

Serge Gainsbourg lived for 22 years at 5 bis, including the interior “has remained intact since its disappearance in 1991”write the people in charge of the place.

Number 14, in addition to a museum “retracing the life and career of the artist”propose to “a bookstore-boutique and the Gainsbarre, café and piano bar”.

The date of this communication is not chosen at random: this Sunday, April 2 marks the 95th anniversary of the birth of Serge Gainsbourg.

The Maison Gainsbourg expects to welcome nearly 100,000 visitors a year and will also offer, according to its managers, “a cultural program in situ, digital and outside the walls”.

The ticket office opens from Tuesday 4 April, exclusively online (maisongainsbourg.fr). The first tickets will be available for reservations from September to December 2023.