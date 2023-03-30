Due to the increase in dengue cases, they ask to respect prevention measures

The rise in cases of Dengue throughout the country put the health authorities on alert and it was recommended to take the corresponding preventive measures. The Minister of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires (PBA), Nicolás Kreplak, assured that there are research processes for vaccines against the disease but none are yet for general use.

The official explained that in general at the end of the summer the cases of the disease rise and that in this case another viral disease such as the Chikungunya virus is also added. “We are at a time when the country has an increase in cases and we must have the alarm guidelines,” he said in dialogue with Radio Nacional.

mosquito that transmits the disease. Source (Infofunes).

“Right now the work is prevention, for example, you have to put on repellent that works well and make sure that no water collects in the houses,” Kreplak explained about the Dengue.

The head of the health portfolio in PBA indicated that the symptoms of Dengue and Chikungunya are similar and that the mosquito that transmits them is the same. “The mosquito is home and in water that is more than 24 hours old, even if it seems clean, it may be a place where they lay their eggs and more begin to come out,” reported.

Nicholas Kreplack. Source (Infobae).

“The symptoms are fever, which can be high, muscle pain with a lot of body fatigue, malaise and pain in the joints,” detailed the minister. “When they go to the health system, we work to block the focus in the houses,” he explained.

When asked about the vaccine against the disease, Kreplak indicated that there are currently several research processes for Dengue vaccines in the region, but for the moment “it is not indicated for general use.”

They ask for extreme care in the face of the rise in cases. Source (A24).

The minister warned that there are 4 types of Dengue and indicated that Those who have already had the disease are more exposed and “are at risk of having a hemorrhagic picture, that can be more complicated. They must take more care of themselves.”

Preventive measures

From the Ministry of Health of the Nation they recalled the different preventive measures against Dengue: Eliminate all disused containers that can accumulate water, turn objects that are outside and can accumulate water when it rains (buckets, basins, drums, bottles), always use repellents and protect cribs and strollers babies with mosquito nets, among others.