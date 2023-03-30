Marcelo Bielsa is wanted by the Uruguay National Team

Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa maintained contacts with leaders of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF), since he is one of the candidates to succeed Diego Alonso, who left his position after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

As revealed by the journalist César Luis Merlo, the negotiation between the leadership of the AUF and Bielsa entered the “definitive stage” and, if an agreement was reached, he would sign a link with an expiration date for the closing of the South American Qualifiers, although he would have the option to extend before the possibility of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which will be organized by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

It should be remembered that Bielsa directed Argentina (1998-2004) and Chile (2007-2011) and, if it materialized, Uruguay would be his third experience in a national team

On this last FIFA date, the Under 20 coach, Marcelo Broli, took the lead in the matches against Japan, whose result was 1-1, and South Korea, which ended 2-1 in favor of the Uruguayan cast.

These duels included the absence of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, defenders Godín, José María Giménez and Martín Cáceres and strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez.