Gustavo Adolfo Infante criticizes Adal Ramones and calls him “old man”

Gustavo Adolfo Infante He does not stop sending “sharp” comments to the stars of Mexican television and his new victim was Adal Ramonesbecause he launched, with everything, to criticize his “horrible” wardrobe in the new Televisa program “Mi famouso y yo”.

And it is that, as we told you in The Truth Newsthe driver, returned to Azcárraga Jean’s company, after he ranted against the television station 5 years ago, not being taken into account and now we see him, hosting a children’s program, where he appears in striking outfits.

It was in his program, “First hand”, where Infante called Ramones, an elderly man and did not touch his heart, to tear him to pieces for wearing suits with very peculiar colors.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante criticizes Adal Ramones







Infante opined that the driver is old enough to wear very modern suits, as he stressed that Adal is already 61 years old and that “these things do not go with his age.”

“Speaking of looking daring, didn’t you see Adal Ramones yesterday on the kids’ east show? (…) What a horrible thing to wear, ”he indicated at first.

“He was wearing a green suit with orange and yellow, the most horrible thing you can imagine. A high school kid wouldn’t wear it… and at 60-odd years that Ramones is, even less!”, concluded the entertainment journalist.

The controversies of Gustavo Adolfo Infante







It should be noted that it is not the first time that the “Sale el Sol” journalist has launched himself against some stars, and has even starred in some live fights, like the one he had with his partner Joanna Vega Biestronot to mention that he has earned countless lawsuits for his comments.

