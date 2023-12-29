A new baseball federation to unite Cubans

The Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE) has announced that its team, made up of Cuban players living in the United States, will carry the name “Patria y Vida” in the next Intercontinental Baseball Series, which will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia. This name, which has become a symbol of freedom for Cubans, was chosen after extensive consultation with fans and reflects the spirit of a free Cuba.

After three straight months working to build a dream together with the best Cuban baseball players who live in the United States and for the reasons you already knew, they cannot represent their nation.

During a live broadcast on YouTube, the Cuban professional baseball federation offered answers to the journalists present at the press conference.

“We seek to unite Cubans. Those players who play in the United States and for some reason cannot represent their country internationally,” commented Mandy Llanes, president of the federation.

Adolis García (2).jpg Cuban Adolis García, of the Texas Rangers, jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, in the baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, July 3, 2023. AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

The Cuban team, which will be led by Orlado Hernández, will be present at the next intercontinental tournament in Barranquilla in Colombia in 2024.

“Our commitment is to create ‘One Team. One Dream’ One team, one dream, because we want to unite Cubans and be able to play tournaments with the best of our beautiful island” explained Llanes.

One of the most frequently asked questions at the press conference was whether this tournament would be the only one where the team full of Cuban stars would play.

The team will participate between January 25 and February 1 in the next Intercontinental Baseball Seriesto be held in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia.

“We need everyone who attends Colombia, that those who see us on social networks or television screens know that it is the FEPCUBE, that we represent free Cubans and that we are from Patria y Vida,” Llanes added.

More tournaments are expected and this team can become the main one on the island.