A series of tornadoes leaves at least 23 dead in the southern United States

New York, Mar 25 (EFE).- At least 23 people died and dozens were injured after several tornadoes and torrential storms devastated the rural areas of western Mississippi (southeastern United States) on Friday night, reported this Saturday the state Emergency Management agency.

“We can confirm 23 dead, dozens injured, 4 missing from the tornadoes last night. We have numerous state and local search and rescue teams continuing to work this morning,” he reported via his Twitter account.

Search and rescue operations for survivors are being carried out in Sharkey and Humphreys counties (in the west of the state), the agency noted about this event that has caused catastrophic damage, as shown in the images taken today.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, visited the area and declared a state of emergency, while US President Joe Biden offered “full federal support” so that communities can “recover from the effects of this storm.”

“The images from all over Mississippi are heartbreaking. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow citizens are not only grieving family and friends, but have also lost their homes and businesses,” Biden said in a statement.

The president added that the federal government will do “everything possible to help” and will be there “as long as necessary”, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which has already sent troops to the area. .

For his part, Governor Reeves assured that “the outpouring of support from governors, businesses, charities and the federal administration has been tremendous.”

The most affected area is in the city of Rolling Fork in Sharkey County.

“Much of the city has been destroyed,” including all the businesses on a commercial and retail stretch of a local highway, former city mayor Fred Miller told Fox.

Some 100,000 homes in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee were still without power as of early Saturday, according to Power Outage. AND