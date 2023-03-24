A very gray Mexico, this is how the Mexican press reacted to the debut of Diego Cocca with the ‘Tri’

The Mexican National Team began the process with Diego Cocca, a stage that will have more cool matches than real competition because there will be no World Cup qualifiers, because Mexico is the organizer.

And of the few things in which there will be highly competitive matches -if that’s what they can be called-, it will be the Gold Cup, the return to the Copa América (which Mexico will surely be in) and the always well pondered Nations League.

Oh well, Diego Cocca had his first test in the Nations Leagueagainst Suriname and on paper, it was a fairly simple game, but in football, everyone advances by leaps and bounds.

Although, unfortunately, this soccer growth does not apply so exclusively to Mexico, which seems to be while the others take two steps forward, the Mexican National Team takes one or more steps back.

Diego Cocca has a big package in front of him, but if anyone can do it, it’s that DT who is capable of breaking curses with teams and the Argentine, has done it on several occasions, counting the Atlas.

How was the press with Diego Cocca’s debut with the Mexican National Team?

The three points were secured, it was the positive in Diego Cocca’s debut, but that is only the tip of the iceberg, because in the in-depth analysis of the match, things are not so satisfactory.

Suriname was not the flan that everyone thought, the truth was a team that complicated Mexico’s game and that if he had had more aim, Diego Cocca would be in the eye of the hurricane.

The press in Mexico was somewhat benevolent, because the victory was achieved, but the ways to win are still expected, more than just winningand with the quality you have, it shouldn’t be complicated.

He has the vote of confidence, but against Jamaica he should have a fairly clear improvement, because if not, the Mexican press will no longer have so much patience with them.

