There is rival! Colo Colo will face Santiago City in the Copa Chile 2023

This Thursday, Colo Colo met his rival in the Round of 16 of the North Central Zone, which will be Santiago City. The Albos will seek to lift the trophy they last won in 2021 against Everton.

Colo Colo continues to focus on the 2023 National Championship. This weekend, those led by Gustavo Quinteros will play a friendly duel against Colón de Santa Fe, in full farewell to Esteban Paredes, with the aim of preparing in the best way to visit Huachipato , while in the coming months it will compete in both Copa Libertadores and Copa Chile, a competition where it already has a rival.

This day the draw for a new Chile Cup was held. El Cacique, who is located in the Central North Zone, will play for the Round of 16 against Santiago City as a visitor. It is worth noting that all the matches from the round of 16 best to the semifinals will be a single match, while the final, of each of the zones, will be round trip.

The Cacique of passing the key against the metropolitan cast will face for the Quarterfinals of the Central North Zone against the winner between Unión La Calera and Trasandino.

The new format of the Copa Chile 2023

With a total of 64 clubs, belonging to both the ANFP and the ANFA, the Copa Chile will play a new phase in the coming months. Each of the teams will be divided into four different zones, which were ordered by geographical criteria.. Thus, in each of them, there will be a winner who will qualify for the National Phase.

Already in the National Phase, heThe four teams will play the semifinals to later play the grand finalwhere the new monarch of this year 2023 will be known, who will also will distribute a quota to the Copa Libertadores 2024. If Colo Colo wins the final of the North Central Zone, he will play the semifinals against the winner of the North Zone

For now, Colo Colo will concentrate to play officially, next Saturday, April 1, the date on which he visits Huachipato at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano.