Video: Messi’s words in his first match as world champion with Argentina

96 days have passed since that special night for Argentina by being crowned champion of the World Cup by beating France from the penalty shootout.
On that occasion, Lionel Messi was a key player in obtaining the world title, and now he played again with the albiceleste against Panama in the friendly game played at the Monumental Stadium.
Now, Argentina was measured in a friendly match against Panama. in a game where the albiceleste was a wide dominator. And as expected, the ‘Flea’ was the beginning of this commitment and took the cake from the respectable crowd that packed the River Plate property.
Messi’s performance was outstanding, scoring a great goal from a free kick, thus reaching 800 goals in his entire professional career. The fans surrendered to him for this new achievement in their history and that of all of Argentina, and what better than with victory 2-0, with the first from Aldama.
At the end of the match, Messi took the microphone and moved those present with his words, earning applause from the audience and his teammates.
“Personally, I always dreamed of this moment, being able to celebrate with you (fans), being able to come to my country Argentina and lift a Copa América, the Finalissima and the greatest thing, which is the World Cup”he mentioned.
Without a doubt, a moment that made the skin crawl and that will remain in the memory of all the albiceleste fans.