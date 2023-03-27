A woman with comorbidities died after becoming infected with dengue in Jujuy | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday March 27, 2023 | 7:57 p.m.

The Jujuy Ministry of Health confirmed this Monday that a 49-year-old woman with comorbidities died after being infected with dengue and noted that the epidemiological situation of the disease has “an upward trend.”

The first death from the disease was registered at the Arturo Zabala hospital in the city of Perico, 38 kilometers from the capital of Jujuy, and was the victim of a woman who “had pre-existing diseases,” confirmed official sources.

The authorities of the health portfolio warned the community that there is a population with “greater risk”, for which they called for deepening prevention measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

In this context, the provincial director of Health, Fabiana Vaca, told Télam that there are currently a total of “19 inmates with cases of dengue, none of which is serious, although strict surveillance is maintained.”

Later, the local official explained that “the trend is upward” in relation to dengue cases in Jujuy, while stating that “epidemiological surveillance is intensified in the region of the branch, valleys and center” of the province.

In the last few days, 65 new cases of dengue were reported in Jujuy, of which 24 correspond to people residing in San Pedro; 15 in Painted Friar; 10 in Libertador; 5 in Pampa Blanca; 4 in Perico; 3 in Caimancito; 1 in Palma Sola; 1 in Aguas Calientes; 1 in El Piquete and 1 in El Carmen.

They also indicated that, in the current season, Jujuy has 533 cases of dengue: 198 in Caimancito, 180 in San Pedro, 39 in Fraile Pintado, 36 in Libertador, Pintado, 17 in Yuto, 11 in San Salvador, 10 in Perico, 8 in Calilegua, 6 in Pampa Blanca, 3 in Chalicán.

To which are added 3 cases in Monterrico, 3 in Palma Sola, 2 in Santa Clara, 2 in transit, 2 in San Antonio, 2 in Vinalito, 2 in La Esperanza, 2 in El Piquete, 2 in Aguas Calientes, 2 in El Carmen, 1 in Humahuaca, 1 in Rodeíto and 1 in Yala.