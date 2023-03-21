Acquire UACJ black carbon monitor

Juarez City.- The Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez acquired with its own resources a black carbon monitor for the Center for Atmospheric Sciences and Green Technologies, the institution reported in a statement.

It is a Magee Scientific Monitor (Aethalometer) Model AE-33, which, according to the bulletin, is “the latest in technological development in this area.”

Said device “monitors and measures in real time the quantity and origin of black carbon in the environment”, which would allow the university to work in research networks that include higher education institutions, government agencies and the National Administration of Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The Center where the Aethalometer was installed is located in the E building of the IIT, it is part of the Climatology and Air Quality Laboratory and is available to students and teachers who carry out research projects and theses in the Environmental Engineering, Physics, Chemistry and Biology, among others who request it.

In addition to the National Black Carbon Network, the UACJ is part of the Air Quality, Solarimetric, Cimel Radiometer and Eddy Covarene networks, atmospheric measurement for the calculation of vertical turbulent flows within the atmospheric boundary layers.

The UACJ is in charge of the meteorological stations at the municipal and state level and feeds information to the three levels of government, in addition to monitoring air quality in Ciudad Juárez.