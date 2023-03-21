Japan’s PM makes surprise trip to Ukraine to meet Zelensky

Japan’s prime minister travels to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky. (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/Pool via REUTERS)

The Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is traveling to Ukraine to meet this Tuesday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, as reported by the Japanese state broadcaster nhk.

Kishida “will directly convey to President Zelensky respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people who, under his leadership, have risen up to defend their homeland, as well as solidarity and strong support for Ukraine from Japan and the G7chaired by Japan,” the statement added.

The Japanese president, who was on an official trip to the Indiathus delayed his return to Tokyo that was scheduled for this Tuesday and undertook this surprise visit to Ukraine.

After flying to Europe from India, Kishida took a train from Poland bound for Ukraine at 9:30 a.m. Japanese time (00:30 GMT), according to the same source.

(With information from EFE)

