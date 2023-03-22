Ramadan 2023: Tebboune sends his wishes to the Algerian people (Video)

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent his wishes to the Algerian people on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, calling on traders to advocate the spirit of “solidarity, mutual aid and clemency”, in an address today, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

“Fellow citizens, praise be to God who has blessed us with his blessing to reach and live this sacred month in an atmosphere marked by piety and fraternity among all Algerians inside the country or abroad”, a- he argued.

In addition, President Tebboune called on upright merchants who “are the majority, especially neighborhood merchants, to advocate, as usual, the spirit of solidarity, mutual aid and clemency and to resuscitate the values authentic Algerian morals on such occasions”.

Tebboune affirms that the State has taken all measures to ensure the supply of markets

He also affirmed that the State “has taken all measures to supply the market, in order to avoid any disruption in the distribution and to fight against any attempt to manipulate citizens’ food”, calling on the Algerians to “avoid bad consumption habits, including waste, in all its forms”.

To conclude, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune addressed his wishes to the Algerians inside the country and to the members of the national community abroad, on the occasion of the advent of this holy month, “praying Allah, the Beneficent and the Merciful to grant us his forgiveness and to accept our fasting and our prayers”.