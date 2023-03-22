Rebuilding Ukraine will cost $411 billion: World Bank

Recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine after the Russian invasion will cost $411 billion over the next decade, according to estimates published Wednesday by the World Bank.

The cost of clearing up the war debris alone will be $5 billion, according to the report.

The report provides a broad and detailed view of some of the consequences of the war in Ukraine: at least 9,655 confirmed civilian deaths, including 465 children; almost 2 million homes damaged; more than one in five public health institutions damaged; and 650 ambulances damaged or looted.

In total, the World Bank estimated direct damage to buildings and infrastructure at $135 billion so far, not counting broader economic damage.

The damage would be even worse if it weren’t for the strong defense mounted by Ukrainian forces, estimated Anna Bjerde, World Bank vice president for Europe and Central Asia, in a conference call with reporters. She said the worst damage has been confined to the frontline regions of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Kherson.

According to the World Bank, the Russian invasion has undone Ukraine’s 15 years of economic progress so far, reducing its gross domestic product by 29% and plunging 1.7 million Ukrainians into poverty.

The assessment was carried out by the Ukrainian government, the World Bank Group, the European Commission and the United Nations. The findings are intended to guide planning for financing and carrying out what is an ongoing effort to recover Ukraine.

More recently, Ukraine’s energy sector has seen the largest increase in damage as a result of Russia’s attacks on the power grid and other power facilities over the winter. The total damage to the energy sector is now five times greater than it was in the middle of last year, the World Bank reported.