“We are disappointed”: Scholz leaves fire letters from municipalities unanswered

“Even today, many local families are finding it very difficult to find adequate living space, this location on the housing market exacerbated massively by the refugee movements,” wrote Michael Cyriax, district administrator of the Hessian Main-Taunus district, to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the end of January.

Together with twelve mayors and heads of district councils, he had written a fire letter to the federal government and the Hessian Prime Minister Boris Rhein and called for more crackdown on migration policy.

As can now be seen from a parliamentary question by the Union faction, the municipalities have still not received an answer from the federal government. The mayors also confirm that they have not received any feedback for almost two months.

“It’s not just about housing, the problems are more ramified”

“We are disappointed that a cross-party concern is not being heard and understood by the federal government,” says Cyriax in an interview with the ”

Welt

“. “I ask the federal government to take note of the problems and not to pretend that the municipalities that complain do not have the situation under control.”

In the fire letter, Cyriax, the mayors and heads of district councils emphasized, among other things, that the municipalities would reach their limits when accommodating refugees. 36 people would have to be relocated every week in the Main-Taunus district alone. In order to be able to offer appropriate accommodation, the district is currently renting hotels.

“We avoid homelessness, but we are far from the goal of successful integration. It’s not just about accommodation, the problems are more complex: there are not enough staff in the schools and in the authorities,” says Cyriax and continues: “I know that deportations are a sensitive issue. But the traffic light agreed in the coalition agreement to give the federal states more support in the event of deportations.”