Prince Harry – Coke Confession: Are Drugs Destroying His Dream of America?

Are his scandal revelations now costing him EVERYTHING?

After Prince Harry (38) unabashedly unpacked his drug past in his biography “Reserve” and several interviews, now threatens a review of his US visa!

The royal recounted experiences with cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and the hallucinogenic concoction ayahuasca…

For Meghan (here crying in her Netflix documentary), Harry wanted to start over in America – now his drug confession is jeopardizing that dream Photo: Netflix

But did he also state DAS in 2020 when immigrating to his adopted hometown of Montecito in California? The visa application form (DS-160) specifically asks, “Are you a drug addict or a drug abuser?” “Have you ever violated any law affecting possession, use, or distribution of illegal drugs?”

A YES usually leads to rejection! But Harry resides with wife Meghan (41) and the children (3, 1) so far undisturbed in his 14 million euro palace “Chateau of Riven Rock”.

As the “Daily Mail” reports, he wants to prevent the disclosure of his application documents by all means. After all, there are severe consequences in US immigration law for false information!

The Frankfurt lawyer Thomas Schwab (Winheller Rechtsanwälte) to BILD: “A visa can be revoked at any time by a US consular officer and the visa holder can be deported. The false information can be punished as a criminal offense.

With Megxit and New Beginnings in America, Harry has put everything on one card – now his lifelong dream is about to burst!

Hardly anyone in the royal family awaits him with open arms. A palace insider to BILD: “Most of us have no sympathy. That’s what comes of waking sleeping dogs like this in public.”

Party Prince (2004)! When celebrating with his clique, Harry (then 20) not only relaxed with schnapps and fags – coke was also part of it. He later confessed that he had tried various therapy methods – and drugs – to process the early loss of his mother Diana († 36). Foto: danapress

Wasist Ayahuasca?

Ayahuasca (translated: “liana of the spirits”) is a bitter brown brew made from, among other things, the roots and leaves of a type of liana with hallucinogenic effects. It is mainly used by the natives of the Amazon region for consciousness-expanding spiritual rituals.

The background of Harry’s visa

In order to live the American dream, you first have to get past what is probably the biggest hurdle: the visa! Immigration attorney Raymond Lahoud suspects Prince Harry has an “O-1B visa,” which is mostly given to actors and singers. If his visa is withdrawn, he could only apply for US citizenship with a green card.

Lahoud to BILD: “He would get that with the argument that his American wife and children are suffering emotionally as a result of the separation.” BUT: Harry would have to take an oath in which he renounced his title of nobility!