Russia summons French ambassador for supporting Ukraine

Moscow, Russia On Friday he summoned the ambassador of France in Moscow to formally reproach him for the alleged “growing involvement” of Paris in the conflict in Ukraine, days after claiming responsibility for an attack against “French mercenaries.”

“The French ambassador Pierre Levy was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was presented with evidence of Paris’ growing involvement in the conflict in Ukraine,” the foreign ministry announced in a statement.

On Thursday, the French ministry assured that “France does not have ‘mercenaries’ in Ukraine or anywhere else, unlike others. This is nothing more than another crude Russian manipulation. We should not give it more importance than the previous ones or those that They will surely come.”

Britain and France reiterated their resolve that the Russian invasion of Ukraine end in failure, and the British chancellor said kyiv’s allies must harness their economic might to far surpass Moscow’s war machine.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna insisted that Russia cannot derive benefits from its aggression as military aid from Ukraine’s main wartime financier, the United States, falters.

After holding talks with Colonna in Paris, Cameron said that if you calculate the economies of Ukraine’s Western partners, we surpass the Russian economy by 25 to one, or more.

“We must make that economic force and that commitment bear results,” he said. “If we can, I have no doubt that we can guarantee that (Russian ruler Vladimir) Putin loses, and it is essential that he does lose.”

Ukraine and the USA

In the United States, aid to Ukraine has become entangled in domestic politics. President Joe Biden’s request for billions of dollars in war aid is stalled in Congress. The European Union and its 27 member states have sent financial, military, humanitarian and refugee aid worth $91 billion. But they cannot agree on the next sum.

Cameron said support for Ukraine from Britain – which has ceased to be a member of the EU – and France would continue “for as long as necessary.”

Source: AFP/AP