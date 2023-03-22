We are going up even without support from the Federation: Maru Campos

Chihuahua.— In these times when the national outlook is not encouraging, Chihuahua continues to rise even without the support of the Federation, said Governor Maru Campos during the swearing-in event of the new Board of Directors of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry , Chihuahua delegation.

When giving her speech before businessmen and other Chihuahuan leaders, the state president recognized the private sector as a robust and participatory community, which forms a counterweight to the government and is a factor of greater scope for public policies.

In particular, he said, the construction industry, which is ranked third in Gross Domestic Product, has been part of a perfect countermeasure to respond to the national attacks, given low investment.

