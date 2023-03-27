Who is Rolando Ozambela, husband of Ruth Karina who is being held in the Castro Castro prison?

Ruth Karina sent greetings to her imprisoned husband | love and fire

Ruth Karina was on the show on wednesday ‘Love and Fire’ to remember his greatest musical successes. However, she was surprised by Rodrigo González who asked her to tell more about her marriage, without imagining that the singer’s husband was in jail.

With a smile in front of the camera, Ruth Karina He did not lose heart and sent a warm greeting to his husband, who is in the Castro Castro prison. He confessed that despite the fact that she has been behind bars for several years, she continues to trust her innocence and her love.

“I think everyone knows that I am married, I got married at 16, very young, I have only one child. A special greeting to my husband who is in the Castro Castro prison, nothing else. Many knew it, it is a decision that I have always made to be quiet. We are fighting it every day, there we are going to see, only God decides when he will be by my side, ”she said.

This has generated various questions about the artist’s husband. Little was known about him and in what case he is involved, but he is just about to finish the years of sentence that he was interposed.

rolando zambela It is the name of the man who married the cumbiambera when he was only 16 years old, according to Ruth Karina herself. They both have a son named Joar who is now known as DJ Joar. When he was released, Ozambela worked as his wife’s manager, so other media figures have come to know him.

In addition, he is a former member of the Peruvian National Police, specifically he belonged to the Investigative Police of Peru (PIP).

Some time ago, the singer said that this is a case that has been going on for several years. At the beginning, he was involved in a drug issue, but it was possible to prove his innocence, so he went to zero. “They involved him in a drug case Rolando Ozambela. They brought him in Lima and I stayed in Iquitos. They entered review, then they acquitted him. They found nothing for him. He has been in prison for a year. We proved that he was innocent and without paying a single sol they acquitted him. After 15 years, he returned to zero, at that time 25 people were involved, ”he commented to Capital.

After proving his innocence and staying free, Ruth Karina She said that in this case there were corrupt judges and lawyers and she trusts her husband’s innocence. In addition, she told how he was taken to jail from one moment to the next.

“One day we were walking and we didn’t know that he had an arrest warrant and at that moment they were doing a raid. When they ask us for the documents, we find out about his situation and that is where they have detained him, ”he said on that occasion.

Finally, he revealed that he decided to leave the place when the father of his son was arrested to avoid a scandal. He assured that his sentence was without any evidence against him, but that they asked him for money to set him free. He could not pay it, but he appealed to reduce the sentence, on the contrary, the sentence was increased. rolando zambela received his sentence the same day as Abencia Meza and is involved in a case of illicit drug trafficking.

He also mentioned that: “I left quickly because I didn’t want the press to find out and make this a national scandal. Four days later they sentenced him without any evidence against him. Monica, they asked us for 10,000 dollars and I couldn’t pay because where was I going to pay if I didn’t have it. I’m not a millionaire. In the last sentence they gave him 15 years and the worst thing is that we appealed and instead of reducing or annulling the sentence, they raised him to 18 years in effective prison, ”she sentenced.