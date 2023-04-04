Berni was attacked with pineapples in the middle of the demonstration for the crime of the bus driver

Sergio Berni, the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, was brutally attacked with blows by the bus drivers who demonstrated at the intersection of General Paz and Route 3, after the crime of the driver of unit 620 in Virrey del Pino.

The violent scene broke out when the official arrived in the vicinity of the general protest of the drivers. Once there, a large group of Protestants ambushed him and pounced on him. insulting, stoning and beating him from all sides.

The tumult was such that the minister ended up cornered against one of the walls facing General Paz, surrounded by thousands of demonstrators who continued to throw projectiles of all kinds at him. Due to the attack, Berni was left with bleeding wounds on his face.

“Liar, quit”were some of the insults that were heard in the midst of the ambush that overwhelmed Berni, while he tried to withdraw together with the Minister of Transportation of the province of Buenos Aires, Jorge D’Onofrío.

Amidst the stones and insults from the bus drivers and Barrientos’ companions, the Minister responded: “I’m not a liar, we did everything we were asked to do”he exclaimed.

After noon there was a Infantry police cordon to clear the area and move away the protesters who surrounded the official to take him away by force. Even so, Berni, heavily escorted, insisted on staying at the protest to talk to the demonstrators, but they did not allow him.

During the evacuation of the Minister of Security, protesters who were in the vicinity of the conflict continued to throw blunt objects at him and the rest of the police forces that were escorting him.

For this reason, they placed a bicycle helmet on him to prevent further injuries to his face and head; finally they took him out on top of an armored truck.

Despite the fact that the place is loaded with members of the City Police and Infantry at 12:20 p.m., moments before the attack the area was clear of police and the protesters, outraged by the insecurity that led to the tragedy of a colleague, they stationed themselves in the place and cornered the Minister between pineapples and stones.