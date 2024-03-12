Venezuela is among the countries with the lowest Liberal Democracy Index

Caracas Venezuela It is among the countries worst evaluated by the Liberal Democracy Index, prepared by the V-Dem Institute, which analyzes the state of democracy in the world.

According to this index, Venezuela ranks 164 out of 179 countries evaluated . The Caribbean country is only surpassed in democratic deterioration by countries like Syria, North Korea or Nicaragua.

The Liberal Democracy Index measures democracy based on five principles: electoral, liberal, participatory, deliberative and egalitarian, and collects data to measure these principles.

Democracy in Venezuela continues to have low scores. Already last year, The Economist Intelligence Unit’s report on democracy in Latin America ranked Venezuela in 147th place out of 167 democracies evaluated.

The Economist Intelligence Unit report reported a decline in the democracy index in Latin America in 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. He highlighted that this is due to the existence of four authoritarian regimes: Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela.

The annual survey rates the state of democracy in 167 countries based on a group of variables and with a maximum score of 10: electoral process and pluralism, the functioning of the government, political participation, democratic political culture and civil liberties.

In the index, Nicaragua was ranked 143, Cuba at 139 and Haiti at 135.

After Venezuela, the list of the 20 worst countries in the world in the registry of democracies by The Economist Intelligence Unit includes Burundi, Uzbekistan; Saudi Arabia, Libya, Eritrea, Belarus, Iran, Yemen, China, Tajikistan, Equatorial Guinea, Laos, Chad, Turkmenistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Central African Republic, North Korea, Myanmar and Afghanistan.

Source: EDITORIAL / With information from La Patilla / Tal Cual