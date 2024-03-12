Repression and crisis in Cuba will continue to fuel migratory exodus, according to US intelligence

The United States intelligence community stated that the lack of economic opportunities and the political repression in Cuba will continue to feed the migration crisis.

According to your Annual reportwhich evaluates global threats to national security, the repression exercised by the Cuban regime against opponents and activists of the civil societyas well as the hopelessness that corrodes the majority of the population, will continue to be triggering factors of the massive exodus of Cubans to the United States.

“Political repression and the lack of economic opportunities will continue to drive Cuban, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan emigration. However, these regimes will continue to blame United States sanctions and policies for irregular emigration from their countries,” states the text of the Report.

In general, US intelligence points to conflicts, violence, political instability, poor economic conditions and natural disasters as triggers for global migration.

“The Western Hemisphere will most likely continue to maintain high levels of intraregional migration flows driven by poor socioeconomic conditions and insecurity, as well as pull factors including economic opportunities, family reunification and political asylum in receiving or sending countries.” transit,” the document notes.

As several countries in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean experience political turmoil and poor economic performance, irregular migration flows to high-income countries will continue.

The Report makes special mention of the case of Nicaragua and the flexibility of visa requirements for nationals of Haiti. The US intelligence community detects in this policy a threat to its borders, such as the situation caused by the Cuban migratory flow through Nicaragua.

A section dedicated to “anomalous health incidents” (AHI) mentioned the “sonic attacks” on the diplomatic staff of the North American embassy in the Cuban capital, which occurred between 2016 and 2018.

Known as “Havana syndrome“, the mysterious incidents motivated the withdrawal of diplomatic personnel and the paralysis of consular services.

However, the Report reflects the majority opinion of the intelligence community (questioned today by politicians and experts) from what results “very improbable that a foreign adversary is responsible for the reported AHI” in Cuba.