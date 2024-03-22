Activist Diasniurka Salcedo surrenders to authorities at the US border.

The Cuban activist Diasniurka Salcedo Verdecia He crossed the Mexican border with his family and surrendered to US authorities earlier this week, but there is still no news about his situation.

Yankiel Fernandez, asked for help on social networks to find out the situation of Diasniurka and her family. This Cuban woman had to leave her country under pressure from State Security who threatened to take her to jail because of her opposition to her regime.

“I call on everyone. Diasniurka Salcedo Verdecia Since Monday she was at the border to surrender and with her were her husband and two children. Nothing has been heard from them in more than 72 hours. Please help share,” Fernández said on Facebook.

The Catholic activist recalled that “beyond ideologies, we are talking about an exceptional and unconditional woman as a mother, friend, patriot.”

“After a very difficult journey where she had to face many dangers, she managed to reach Mexico last February. Diasniurka is, for most Cuban activists, a kind of mother. I don’t know good people who want the best for Cuba and not to love and respect this big woman,” said activist Lara Crfs on Facebook.

Diasniurka is one of the best-known faces within the opposition in Cuba. Her work as a Human Rights activist bothered the regime because she made visible the abandonment suffered by children from low-income families in the country.

In Cuba he did arduous work denouncing social cases; He collected and delivered medicines to those in need, he promoted actions in opposition to the regime such as protests to defend children with cancer who are without medication in the country’s hospitals.

Activist Iliana Hernández confirmed that Diasniurka and her family managed to cross the border, surrender to the US authorities and now must spend time detained and incommunicado.

The followers of Diasniurka and the Cuban community in exileare concerned about the legal situation of the activist who will have to face a complex process to request her political asylum in the United States.