Activists and political leaders celebrate MLK Jr.’s legacy.

New York’s elected leaders gathered at Alliance Tabernacle to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This Monday marks what would have been the 95th birthday of the activist and political philosopher.

Speakers at the event included Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Pastor Gilford Monrose, and Mayor Adams.

Everyone talking about Dr. King’s accomplishments and how much work still needs to be done.

Many speakers say that although Dr. King’s dream lives on, and the only real way to end that dream is to stop voting.

In addition, a Eucharistic meeting was held in Harlem in order to remember his legacy.

On Sunday the choir sang songs and sermons were also heard in the Abyssinian Baptist church as speakers addressed the legacy of Dr. King and the civil rights movement.

Social activist, minister and Reverend William Barber Jr. said Dr. King’s commitment to change was what made him so influential.

Abyssinian is one of the oldest African American churches in the United States.

She is known for her leadership in social and religious justice in New York. A church that Dr. King visited when he was in the area.