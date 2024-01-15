More than 100 days of war between Israel and Hamas

Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip have been going on for more than a hundred days since Hamas attacked the Jewish nation on October 7.

In that intervention more than 1,200 Israelis died, and since then Hamas continues to hold more than 130 Israelis hostage.

The constant shelling and foot attacks by Israeli troops in the strip have left 22 THOUSAND Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Since Israel declared war, this stretch of fighting has been the longest and deadliest in the area in more than 75 years.

In Gaza, conditions have pushed more than 1.5 million Palestinians into what the UN has described as “overcrowded and unsanitary” shelters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown no signs of giving up on his country’s offensive.

This is despite constant international calls for an end to the fighting, including the trial against Israel, led by South Africa in the International Court of Justice, in which it is accused of genocide.

On the other hand, Hamas releases a new video in which you can see three Israeli hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza.

The people in the about 30-second video are Noa Argamani, Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky.

Apparently the video is a montage of three clips in which one of the hostages calls on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the war and return them home, but it is unknown if they made this call under duress.

At the end of the video, in Arabic and English, you can read the phrase “Tomorrow we will report on his fate.”

The Israeli government has not commented on the video, which was released on the 100th day of the war.

Israel believes 132 hostages from the October 7 attacks still remain in Gaza but Netanyahu recently told CNN that about 25 of them are believed to have died, leaving a total of about 107 still alive.