Adaptation of Naked Gun, with Liam Neeson, premieres in 2025

NEW YORK.- Lieutenant Frank Drebin is back on the case. Paramount Pictures will move forward with its adaptation of Naked Gunthe study reported recently. Liam Neeson will star as the incompetent detective Drebin, the same role that brought the 71-year-old actor to fame.

Akiva Schaffer (Hot Rod, Pop Star: Never Stop Stopping) direct the tape, which is premiere in July 2025. The script was written by Dan Gregor, Doug Man and Schaffer, who collaborated on the film Chip N Dale: Rescue Rangersin 2022.

Las movies Naked Gunadaptation of the television series Police Squad!, They were great comedy hits. They were released over a period of six years: The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988), The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) y Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994).

Nielsen died in 2010 at the age of 84. Before playing Lieutenant Drebin, Nielsen had been a dramatic actor for almost his entire career.

Little by little I came to terms with the idea that for the last 35 years I have been cast in the wrong roles, Nielsen once said. “And I’m finally doing what I really wanted to do.

