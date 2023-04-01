Add to Vicente Pizarro: The casualties that complicate Colo Colo to face Huachipato

Gustavo Quinteros will have to deal with several absences due to injury ahead of his pending game against the steelmakers. The idea of ​​the coaching staff is to have them all available to face Deportivo Pereira for the Copa Libertadores.

Colo Colo closed his preparation for the match against Huachipato and in the next few hours it will travel to the Biobío Region to play the match that remains pending for date 4 of the 2023 National Championship. The albos have a great chance to regain ground in the standings after an irregular start to the season.

Gustavo Quinteros has practically defined the formation that seeks to return to triumphs against the current leader of the tournament. However, the conformation of his quoted list has not been without complications due to diferent casualties that were accumulating during the week.

The chieftain’s casualties

One of the most sensitive absences for the strategist is that of Vincent Pizarro, who in the last hours suffered a flu picture that will leave him out of the commitment against the steelworkers. This also forced modifications to the starting eleven.

But the bad news continues. According to Radio Cooperativa, Dario Lezcano and Carlos Palacios They also stayed below the plane that will take the campus to Talcahuano. Neither of them was able to train at the same level as their teammates throughout the weekso the coaching staff chose to leave them in Santiago to recover them thinking about the duel with Deportivo Pereira for the Copa Libertadores.

Another who will not be considered is Erick Wiemberg. Gustavo Quinteros himself confirmed at a press conference that “is recovering from a nuisanceWe have spoken with him. Performance dropped a bit due to a physical issue that is being resolvedWe hope that in the next few days it will be 100 percent.

In this way, the albos accumulate four casualties for their match against Huachipato, although this will also give new opportunities to Damian Pizarro and Jeyson Rojas to assert himself in the first team.