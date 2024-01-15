Adebayo and Jaquez Jr. continue to command a Heat that beat the Hornets

MIAMI.- Bam Adebayo He scored 24 points, captured 10 rebounds and gave seven assists, contributing to the victory of the Heat de Miami by 104-87 over the Hornets de Charlotte on Sunday night.

Tyler Herro He hit four triples and added 21 points for Miami, which was never behind. Duncan Robinson scored 19 points and the Mexican Jaime Jacquez Jr. produced 15 before leaving early in the second quarter because of a groin strain.

He Heat He shot 11 of 25 from 3-point range in completing a four-game regular-season sweep of Charlotte. Additionally, he won his 22nd consecutive home game against opponents from the Southeast Division.

spoelstramiami.jpg Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, April 6, 2023. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Terry Rozier he scored 26 points for Charlotte and LaMelo Ball He contributed 21, with 10 rebounds and five assists. Miles Bridges He ended up with 20 units.

Los Hornets They have lost five games in a row and 16 of the last 17.

Special moment in Miami:

It was the beginning of a nostalgic week for Miami. He Heat held a ceremony at halftime to commemorate the consecration of Dwayne Wade in it Basketball Hall of Fame last year. During the recognition, the president of the Heat, Pat Rileyannounced that a statue of Wade will be unveiled next year outside the Kaseya Center. On Friday, their next home game, the club will retire the number 40 shirt of Udonis Hasem.

It is the continuation of a season that Heat hope you can take them back to the NBA Finals, where they fell short in the previous contest. Riley has previously mentioned that this could be the last window for Miami’s current core to attempt a top-flight title, raising the possibility that a rebuild could be on the way if they fail to win again.

Source: With information from AP