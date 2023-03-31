Adult education centers are stepping up their commitment to literacy / BMBF funding enables the establishment of around 50 vhs learning groups in the district

German Adult Education Association

Last October, the Bundestag approved additional budget funds of 1.875 million euros for 2023 for literacy work at adult education centres. The German Adult Education Association (DVV) is now forwarding the funds made available to around 50 adult education centers that had applied to the Federal Association for start-up funding to set up so-called “Vhs-Lerntreffs in the district”. The aim of the vhs-Lerntreffs is to reach even more people in the future with basic education and literacy offers by addressing them in a socio-spatial environment.

“It was a great acknowledgment for us that the Bundestag explicitly allocated the additional budget funds for literacy to adult education centres,” emphasizes Martin Rabanus, chairman of the DVV. “The fact that we were able to mobilize so many of our institutions for the vhs learning meetings project in such a short time proves once again that the nationwide network of adult education centers can be relied on at all times when it comes to implementing important educational projects.”

For decades, vhs have been running the vast majority of courses for adults who are functionally illiterate. One of the major challenges is to reach people with basic education needs at all. Too few of them find their way into regular literacy courses at adult education centres. That’s why the vhs-Lerntreffs follow the approach of picking up people where they are in social, spatial and temporal terms. In order to make this possible, the vhs learning meetings are implemented in cooperation with socio-spatial partners in the district. Associations, neighborhood centers or welfare institutions become meeting, educational and learning places for learning to read, write and do arithmetic.

“The applications received from adult education centers show a great interest in trying out new socio-spatial approaches to literacy and once again show how well adult education centers are networked at the local level,” says Gundula Frieling, deputy director of the DVV. “This is a decisive success factor in building structures for outreach educational work in the neighborhoods that are close to home and oriented towards the living environment.”

In addition to financial support, the DVV also supports the participating adult education centers with resources from its projects “InSole-Transfer” (learning in social spaces) as well as vhs-Ehrenamtsportal and vhs-Lernportal, which are also funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Training as part of the Alpha Decade Research (BMBF) are funded.

With the Alpha Decade, the federal government, the federal states and partners want to significantly improve the reading and writing skills of adults in Germany in the period from 2016 to 2026. Central success factor: more basic education offers and more people who take advantage of these offers. The DVV and the participating adult education centers are now making a further contribution to this with the “vhs learning meetings in the district”.

