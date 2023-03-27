Adventure: six women crossed the Pacific on a paddleboard in 80 days

Six women decided to cross the Pacific for children with cancer. After 80 days of paddling, they arrived at their destination on Monday March 27.

After 80 days of rowing and ordeal, six women arrived on the island of Moorea (French Polynesia), Monday March 27, after 8,000 km of travel. They had left Peru in January 2023 and crossed the Pacific Ocean on simple paddles. After three months of separation, the rowers were happy to find their loved ones. “The welcome is crazy (…) it’s full of emotions“, notes Emmanuelle Bescheron, rower of the expedition.



An inspiring adventure

“I’m happy to be down to earth“, says Stéphanie Geyer Barneix, rower for the expedition. In the Landes, friends of the rowers, members of the same lifesaving club, salute the feat. “They are super inspiring in the way they have to shine, to be with others“, says Clothilde Tripon, a member of the Capbreton Sauvetage Côtier club. Following in the footsteps of the Kon-Tiki explorers, the six women embarked on this adventure for children with cancer.