African school championship: CEM Belaouche college students fly to South Africa

The middle school students of CEM Belaouche Mohamed Oulhadj from Bordj-Menaïel will indeed take part in the CAF school championship. Having collected their visas in the morning, they flew to South Africa this afternoon.

This is a case that has flowed a lot of ink yesterday. College students from CEM Belaouche Mohamed Oulhadj from Bordj-Menaïel were unable to travel to South Africa to compete in the CAF African school football championship. After having had assurances from the FAF, which invited them to reach Algiers airport in order to board a flight for Dubai, the members of the delegation had the bad news. For lack of a visa, they could not board, after several hours of waiting at the airport.

But it was only this morning that the problem was finally solved. Indeed, the college students as well as the other members of the delegation have finally obtained their visa. And this, following the intervention of the high authorities of the country. So they flew this afternoon to South Africa, via Paris.

Thus, the college students of CEM Belaouche Mohamed Oulhadj will indeed take part in the tournament. The good news delighted all the Algerians who wished them good luck.

Who is the African School Championship?

The city of Durban, South Africa, will host the continental phase of the first CAF African School Football Championship. The tournament will take place at King Zwelithini Stadium from April 5-8, 2023.

This competition will see the participation of the 14 best schools (girls and boys included) compete for the title of African champion.

CEM Belaouche Mohamed Oulhadj from Bordj Menaiel, in the Wilaya of Boumerdes, is the Algerian representative in this competition. He will take the place of the UNAF champion, the EL-Ayadi school of Tunisia which withdrew from this competition.

CEM Belaouche will be alongside school teams from CLAPHAN High School (South Africa), CEG Sainte Rita (Benin), Complexe Scolaire Ben Sékou Sylla (Guinea), CS Horizons of Bukavu (DR Congo), Royal Giants High School (Uganda). ) and Salima Secondary School (Malawi) who will compete for the trophy as well as the financial allocations which will be injected into the accounts of the three best schools.