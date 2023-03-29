Captain’s armband for DFB women: rainbow colors in test matches, but FIFA requirement at the World Cup

Alexandra Popp should continue to wear the rainbow captain’s armband during test matches of the German soccer players – but at the World Cup in summer the DFB selection will adhere to the Fifa specifications. This was announced by team manager Maika Fischer during a video call with national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on Wednesday. The German Football Association is thus also drawing the consequences from the quarrels about the one-love armband at the men’s football World Cup in Qatar.

In contrast to Hansi Flick’s selection, who has returned to the black, red and gold armband with their new captain Joshua Kimmich, the DFB women want to make the rainbow colors visible in the future. “I know that the players want to continue wearing the rainbow armband at our international matches,” said Voss-Tecklenburg.

“FIFA informed us at a team workshop this morning that they want all participating nations to wear the FIFA captain’s armband at the finals in Australia and New Zealand,” says team manager Fischer. “When asked if it was possible to apply for a different pad, the information was currently: no.”

You have remained with the team council so that you will wear the official armband if it is a strict requirement of FIFA. Earlier this month, Gianni Infantino, the president of the world football association, announced an early solution for the women’s World Cup from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand. (dpa)

