MEDIA RELEASE – Open Letter: Yoshua Bengio and hundreds of signers call for suspension of training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4

Mila – Quebec AI Institute

MONTREAL, March 29, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

Hundreds of key players in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, including Yoshua Bengio, founder and scientific director of the Mila – Quebec AI Institutehave one from today Future of Life Institute co-signed an open letter initiated in which the AI ​​labs are asked to suspend the training of AI systems that are more powerful than GPT-4 for at least six months. In response to the press release, members of the media are invited to participate in a question and answer session.

In the letter, the signatories make it clear: systems that can compete with human intelligence can pose a serious threat to society and humanity. The six-month suspension should therefore be used to develop and implement a set of protocols to make these powerful AI systems more accurate, transparent and trustworthy.

You can find the full open letter here here.

These are some of the main signers:

  • Yuval Noah Harari, Autor und Professor, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
  • Stuart Russell, Berkeley, professor of computer science, director of the Center for Intelligent Systems, and co-author of the standard textbook Artificial Intelligence: a Modern Approach
  • Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter
  • Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple
  • Evan Sharp, co-founder of Pinterest
  • Rachel Bronson, Präsident, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

WAS

question and answer session

WHEN

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (EDT)

WER

● Max Tegmark, Professor of Physics at MIT’s NSF AI Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Fundamental Interactions (IAIFI) and President of the Future of Life Institute

Joshua BengioFounder and Scientific Director of the Mila – Quebec AI Institute and Professor at the Université de Montréal

Emilia JavorskyDirector of Multistakeholder Engagements am Future of Life Institute

WO

The question and answer session will here broadcast online.

