MEDIA RELEASE – Open Letter: Yoshua Bengio and hundreds of signers call for suspension of training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4

Hundreds of key players in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, including Yoshua Bengio, founder and scientific director of the Mila – Quebec AI Institutehave one from today Future of Life Institute co-signed an open letter initiated in which the AI ​​labs are asked to suspend the training of AI systems that are more powerful than GPT-4 for at least six months. In response to the press release, members of the media are invited to participate in a question and answer session.

In the letter, the signatories make it clear: systems that can compete with human intelligence can pose a serious threat to society and humanity. The six-month suspension should therefore be used to develop and implement a set of protocols to make these powerful AI systems more accurate, transparent and trustworthy.

These are some of the main signers:

Yuval Noah Harari, Autor und Professor, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Stuart Russell, Berkeley, professor of computer science, director of the Center for Intelligent Systems, and co-author of the standard textbook Artificial Intelligence: a Modern Approach

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple

Evan Sharp, co-founder of Pinterest

Rachel Bronson, Präsident, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

