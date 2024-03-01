DeSantis signs law authorizing disclosure of Jeffrey Epstein investigation documents

MIAMI.- In the spirit of making the legal system transparent, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill authorizing the public disclosure of grand jury documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case and similar cases.

“No one should be above the law, regardless of wealth, status or connections,” said the governor before signing the bill HB-117, approved in both chambers of the state Congress, which will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

“The public deserves to know who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes and the survivors deserve justice.”

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” DeSantis said, adding that in part the delay in justice was due to the lack of access to grand jury documents over the years.

Despite the magnitude of the events, Epstein and Maxwell were only arrested in Florida, DeSantis said, and he asked himself: how is it possible that this happened, given the magnitude of what was happening? “There were also abuses in New York City in the Virgin Islands and not having justice in all of this is a real black spot in the legal system.”

Following a 2006 investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the Palm Beach Police Department asked State Attorney Barry Krischer to charge Epstein with multiple felonies, including unlawful sexual activity with a minor and lewd sexual abuse. However, instead of charging him, Prosecutor Krischer opted to present evidence to a Grand Jury, ensuring that the names of those involved and the details of the accusations remained sealed.

What happened was that you had someone who was very wealthy and well connected, a circumstance that allowed him to obtain legal results that an average citizen would probably never have been able to obtain. “That’s wrong,” DeSantis insisted.

Two of Epstein’s alleged victims, present at the signing ceremony, thanked the legislature for its efforts to pass this law.

HB 117 will allow the release of grand jury testimony if the following conditions are met:

The person investigated by the grand jury is dead.

The investigation concerned sexual activity with a minor.

The testimony was previously released by court order.

Notify the state attorney.

DeSantis said federal documents related to the Epstein case should also be unsealed and urged President Joe Biden to take the step.

Because all of the above applies to the Jeffrey Epstein case in Florida, this legislation will authorize the release of Epstein’s grand jury documents when it takes effect on July 1, 2024.

Epstein was a financial magnate and sex offender, in 2008 he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for prostituting minors. In 2019, he was accused of leading a child trafficking ring, but could not be tried because he died in prison.