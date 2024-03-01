20 Cuban rafters arrive on the coast of Florida

A group of at least 20 Cuban rafters They arrived on the coast of Florida this Thursday and managed to make landfall, although they could not escape from the Border Patrol.

The head of the USBP in the Miami Sector, Samuel Briggs IIexplained on his X account, formerly Twitter, that the rafters had arrived on American soil in a homemade boat.

The officer did not offer more details of the rescue or specify the makeup of the group of immigrants.

Just a week ago, United States authorities returned 25 rafters to Cubaamong whom was a minor, who left the country illegally on February 15 through Playa Baracoa, Artemisa.

A Coast Guard vessel returned the 25 irregular migrants to the Port of Orozco, Artemis municipality of Bahía Honda.

The group was made up of 16 men, eight women and one minor, who were intercepted at sea by US authorities.

It was also known that the Cuban rafters rescued last Saturday, February 24, by a Carnival cruise shipnear the coast of Miami, will be repatriated to Cuba.

That weekend, the shocking images of twenty rafters sailing in a precarious boat and how they were assisted by the Carnival Celebration ship, on the high seas, were shared on social networks.

It recently became known that The Mexican Navy rescued seven Cuban rafters who were adrift about 12 nautical miles northeast of Isla Mujeresin Quintana Roo.

The personnel of the Ninth Naval Region of the Mexican Navy detected a rustic boat in which the seven men were trying to reach land. The detainees were placed at the disposal of the country’s immigration authorities.