US Congressional delegation promises to continue supporting the defense of Taiwan

TAIPEI .- A bipartisan US Congressional delegation pledged Thursday to continue supporting Taiwan, days after approving a $300 million military aid package for the self-governed island claimed by China.

Congress also approved on Saturday an allocation of $400 million to counter the influence of the Chinese government in the region, within its Defense Appropriations Act.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province that must be brought back under its control, by force if necessary. Beijing routinely sends warships and fighter jets to the island’s vicinity on a daily basis, while strengthening its military presence in the area.

The United States, like most countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a nation. But its laws require it to ensure it can defend itself, and it views all threats to Taipei as a threat.

A delegation led by Republican Congressman Jack Bergman, who chairs the Intelligence subcommittee, is of “serious concern.” House of Representatives Special Operations, sought to ensure continued support for the Taiwanese leadership.

“We will continue to assure our colleagues that the strategic relationship is key to future security in the region,” Bergman said during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. “This includes a strong Taiwan maritime strategy and how to work together on shared objectives to counter China in its increasingly aggressive actions in the region.”

Tsai thanked the Joe Biden government and Congress for their help in strengthening the territory’s self-defense.

“This support will continue to strengthen the partnership between Taiwan and the United States,” he said.

The delegation, which includes Democratic lawmakers Donald Norcross and Jimmy Panetta, arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday. During the visit, which will end on Friday, they will meet with the vice president and president-elect, William Lai, and with the vice president-elect, Bi-khim Hsiao, who will take office on May 20.

China prohibits countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations from having formal exchanges with Taipei and often criticizes visits by US officials to the island.

In recent months, Taiwan has expressed concern about the expansion of Chinese military bases near the island, but says it wants to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing.

Source: With information from AP