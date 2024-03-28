“You are a lieutenant colonel in the neighborhood”

Everything seems to indicate that The controversy between El Carli and El Taiger has only just begun…After dedicating attacks on social networksit was the first who took a step further in his confrontation by presenting a shootout against the Cuban reggaeton player, real name José Manuel Carvajal Zaldívar.

It was through his YouTube channel where El Carli presented his tiradera for El Taiger with a video clip included. A song full of darts titled “The Gatica of my area” that is not leaving anyone indifferent, especially the followers of Cuban urban music, who are aware of all the conflicts between its exponents.

Among the poisoned darts that El Carli dedicates to El Taiger in the song are: “You sleep in cars and bathe in studios. I detect and study pigs like you”“You’re green-necked from putting on those chains. Dany Ome came out and you’ve done almost all of his songs” or “In the name of Gente de Zona the tsunami is going to take you away. You are disrespectful and I came to sink you flow titanic. You don’t reach this level, you’re a grammy pile.”

The reactions to “La gatica de mi zona” have not been long in coming and on the comments board on YouTube we found dozens of messages supporting El Carli for his lyrics.

“He hit it very hard”, “I didn’t trust your music but you showed that you kept my mouth shut…..in short, a shoot full of plot and super hard”, “Very hard, good bars” or “This kid hits it better than a pile, my respect”, are some of those that can be read below the official video of the song.

Meanwhile, on social networks there are those who accuse that the track is similar to that of the song “La purga” by Luar La L.

But this is not the only open front that El Taiger has. Recently Aldo El Aldeano announced that he also has a tiradera ready for him.

Will El Taiger respond to El Carli’s song? We will be waiting…