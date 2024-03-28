They warn about misleading use of the County’s name to sell water filters

MIAMI.- The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) reports that it has no ties with private companies that are offering water testing with the aim of selling filter installations and assures that the county’s water is of high quality for human consumption.

According to the WASD statement dated March 27, flyers advertising free water testing have been distributed at multiple homes in the Village of Miami Shores, north of Miami. The objective of these private companies, not linked to the County, is to promote the sale and installation of water filtration systems in homes, he warned.

“Miami-Dade water is high quality drinking water and does not need filters to be consumed,” the statement clarifies.

On the other hand, the note warns that “some of these publications imply that the county’s water violates safety standards, something that is not real.”

“I want everyone to know that Miami-Dade County’s water is excellent and meets all national drinking standards,” insisted WASD Director Roy Coley.

In this context, the executive stated that the county’s water is analyzed in accredited laboratories more than 150,000 times a year.

Coley urged those with concerns about water quality to contact Laboratory Division staff directly and request free testing to analyze the quality of the precious liquid. Those interested can call 786-552-4738 if they live north of Southwest Eighth Street, or 786-552-4181, if they live south.

Last October, WASD warned in another note the behavior of private companies that falsely present themselves as agencies affiliated with the county, when what they are really seeking is to sell water filter installations.

On that occasion, he explained that WASD never uses third parties to collect water samples and that it only performs tests in homes if customers request the service from the Department.

He also warned that to ensure customer safety, WASD employees wear county uniforms, carry county-issued IDs and drive county vehicles.

The note does not explain whether the County will take legal action against the private companies that run these allegedly misleading campaigns.

