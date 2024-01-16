“It’s sad to see how Cuba is, but my family and friends’ days have a little better with my visit”

Aly Sánchez traveled to Cuba this weekendto his native Banao in the Escambray hills in Sancti Spíritus, something that has aroused the curiosity of his followers.

On Instagram, one of her followers asked the actress and comedian “why you always need to come back” to the place where he was born and Aly’s response was immediate.

“One, my grandmother is 85 years old and she does not travel alone. Two, I have the whole family left. Three, Seeing where I come from keeps my feet on the ground. Four, It’s sad to see how Cuba is doing“But my family and close friends have their days a little brighter with my visit,” the artist replied.

Instagram capture / Aly Sánchez

Already in Miami, Aly shared through the networks that His entire family on his mother’s side is still in Cuba.. The previous time she traveled to her country, a year ago, she went to take her grandmother and this time to bring her to the United States.

Instagram capture / Aly Sánchez

“You always feel very nostalgicespecially because every time I have gone, very beautiful things have been happening here in my life and then to return to a place where I have so many memories, I went through a thousand needs and see the little bathroom where I bathed, and see the house where I grew up, Seeing the neighborhood, the friends that I left behind and seeing everything that I have achieved here is like a reminder that, wow, I came out of this town!” reflected the artist.

Instagram capture / Aly Sánchez

She told another of her followers how happy she had been to be able to give the girls of his town colored boxes which she also dreamed about when she was that age.

Instagram capture / Aly Sánchez

In the publications of Aly, Yoyi, Preña Palma and El Mocho, who accompanied her on this trip, there has been no shortage of gratitude to the Cuban public who received them with so much affection.