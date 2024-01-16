Impressive tornado captured on the highway in Palm City, Florida

A driver caught the passing of an impressive tornado along a road Palm City in Florida, United States.

The video was captured by user Michael Jay Cocks and shared on the profile of Instagram Only in Florida. The speed of the tornado is observed, getting closer and closer to the vehicles that were traveling on the highway.

“The National Weather Service issued a warning for a confirmed tornado moving toward Jensen Beach near Palm City, Florida,” the Instagram caption reads.

To date, there is no information on the damage that the tornado could have caused near Palm City.

The stunning images are the second to demonstrate the tornado occurrence in Florida in the month of January, something that is not usually common during these winter dates.

The first tornado that caught the attention of residents in the southern state occurred last week. It made landfall in Broward, amid deteriorating weather conditions.