Mourinho loses his job

ROMA-. Jose Mourinho leave her Roma “with immediate effect,” the club announced on Tuesday, closing a sometimes successful but also turbulent period in the Italian capital.

The decision came two days after a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan left Roma in ninth place in Serie A and in danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League for the sixth consecutive season.

In addition, they were left out of the Italian Cup after losing the Roman derby with Lazio.

José Mourinho.jpg Roma coach José Mourinho watches the match against Lecce in Serie A at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Sunday, November 5, 2023. Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

This was Mourinho’s third season at the Roman club, where he had a contract until June. In his first year he led the “giallorossi” to win the UEFA Conference League and last year he played in the Europa League final.

But Mourinho also received several sanctions for his protests and criticism of the referees, something that the club’s American owners did not like at all.

UEFA sanctioned the Portuguese coach with a four-match suspension in European competitions for insulting the referee of the Europa League final in a stadium garage after his team’s defeat against Sevilla. The protests also led to his suspension for last Sunday’s match against Milan.

“AS Roma can confirm that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect,” the institution said in a statement.

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and effort since his arrival at the club,” said Dan and Ryan Friedkin. “We will always have great memories of his time in Rome, but we believe that an immediate change is best for the club.”

Roma will offer more information about their new coaching staff “imminently.”

Former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi is rumored to be taking over the team, amid reports that the owners are looking to sign Antonio Conte for next season.

Mourinho, 60, said last month he wanted to extend his contract with Roma. Now he could coach a club in Saudi Arabia or a national team.

