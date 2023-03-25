DIF Municipal gives conference on breast cancer

The Municipal government, through Comprehensive Family Development (DIF) presented the conference “Breast cancer is curable. Catch it in time.”

According to an official bulletin, breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death for women in Mexico.

Rubí Enríquez, head of the DIF, explained that according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), in 2021, 90,525 people died in the country due to malignant tumors, of which 7,937 deaths were from breast cancer. breast, of which 99.4 percent were women, the highest rate of deaths in patients 60 years and older.

In that same year, the state of Chihuahua ranked fourth in deaths from this disease nationwide, it was reported.

“We want to raise awareness that breast cancer is curable if detected early.

We will be promoting a permanent campaign so that women from the age of

twenty years old come to have a mammogram”, said the president of the DIF.

The doctor Ulises Barajas Teja, speaker at the conference, said that imaging studies should be done once a year, starting at 40 years of age as a form of prevention, since if it is detected in time it is curable.

The municipality offers mammograms at the Palo Chino Community Centers, located on Palo Hueco and Palo Blanco streets, in the Ampliación Palo Chino neighborhood; in the center of Granjas de Chapultepec, located at Alberto García 7918 street, Granjas de Chapultepec neighborhood, and in which it is located in the Villa Esperanza neighborhood, at Kilometer 27 of the highway to Casas Grandes, as well as in the Olivia Espinoza Unit, from Olivia Espinoza Street, number 2990, in the neighborhood of the same name, it was reported.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

they are free. Appointments can be made at the telephone number (656) 737-0710, at extensions 72505 and 72506.