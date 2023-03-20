Chinese horoscope: what are the signs that will not live a good week

Not everything is rosy in life, much less for certain signs of the Chinese horoscope that, from today until March 26, they will live a bad streak with many unwanted episodes and a great load of misfortune.

The referents of oriental astrology have already anticipated that it will be a month of many advances for most of the signs, thanks to the influence of the Rabbit. However, certain signs of Chinese horoscope they will have to go through serious inconveniences.

The Dog will have a very bad streak.

certain signs of Chinese horoscope They will experience a series of bad moments that they will have to overcome with patience and the best energy. People who were born under the signs of Goat, Monkey and Dog should have a positive outlook for the days to come.

In the case of those who are Goat in the Chinese calendar (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003) must learn that things don’t always go the way you want. After going through a few days of achievements, the streak will change.

The Monkey will go through difficult days.

Over week, This sign will suffer serious events and will pray to heaven to end its bad luck once and for all. You should pay special attention to work, where you will suffer criticism from your superiors.

Another of the signs that will have serious problems is the Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006) who will have the challenge of keeping his head up and optimism in the face of adversity. There will be misunderstandings and complaints from the family and the couple.

Without remedy, the Dog will only have to wait for this to happen.

a special moment

The other sign of Chinese horoscope The one who will have to experience hard times in the next 7 days is the Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016), who will feel that everything is against him, especially in relation to his health.

The Goat will have to learn to control his anxiety.

You will have to face low moods, colds and headaches, which will make you very upset. What the experts suggest is that he take better care of himself and wait a few days until the storm passes.