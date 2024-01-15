“She doesn’t need me nor I need her”

After Miss Dayana in a recent interview opted for Seidy La Niña and will rule out La Diosa for a musical collaborationthe latter has responded to his statements.

The interpreter of “Porbajo del agua” took advantage of this week’s episode of her reality show “Sin Filtro” to tell Dayana and all her followers “things as they are”.

In the episode of the program we see a conversation between The Goddess and King The Magician about Miss Dayana’s interview with “Destino Tolk”.

“Live people always say what they want people to hear”Rey recalled when La Diosa asked her about the other artist’s statements.

“She is lying to people because she is leaving something out. (…) It is no less true that I came here to the United States and at a certain moment we were in a bit of controversy, because it was not that we had a problem dying, but at that moment I did say I am not going to collaborate With her it is true that I said it,” La Diosa recalled.

“When you omit things to be able to look good on social media and to be seen as doing the right thing, you omit something to look good, you are lying because you are not telling the complete truth“That’s lying,” he added.

The singer alluded to the times they communicated with each other, especially when Dayana underwent emergency surgery and La Diosa was interested in her health, she even said that at one point she told her to sing together.

“I think it’s time to surprise our audience with music”was the proposal that The Goddess made at that time to Miss Dayana, but the latter did not respond to her message.

“I didn’t do it with the desire of needing a collaboration because She doesn’t need me, nor do I need her.. We both have independent careers (…) I was the one who took the step down, I was the one who hung up the gloves, I was the one who took the step towards union. The Goddess, the screamer, the one who speaks badly, the worst,” The Goddess clarified.