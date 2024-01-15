Rafael Nadal appointed as ambassador of the Saudi tennis federation

RIAD.- Rafael Nadal was named this Monday ambassador of the Saudi Arabian Tennis Federation (STF) and highlighted the “potential” of the Gulf monarchy to become a sporting power in the future.

“Wherever you look in Saudi Arabia you can see the growth and progress and I am happy to be part of it,” explained the 37-year-old player with 22 titles. Grand Slam cited in a statement from the STF.

“I still play tennis because I love the sport. But beyond the game, I want to help (tennis) develop around the world and there is real potential in Saudi Arabia“added the Mallorcan, who made a brief return to the competition at the beginning of January after almost a year without playing due to an injury.

nadalregresobrisbane.jpg Spain’s Rafa Nadal returns against Austria’s Dominic Thiem during their men’s singles match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on January 2, 2024. AFP / William West

After a third round loss in Brisbanewas declared sick on January 7 for the Australian Open in Melbourne due to a muscle tear.

Nadal now looks at the clay court season as his big goal of the year, which could be his last as an active player.

In his new role as ambassador, Nadal “will spend time in the kingdom every year“to develop national tennis and a new Rafa Nadal Academyaccording to the federation.

“The children look to the future and I saw their passion for sports… I want to encourage you to pick up a racket and enjoy the benefits of a healthy life“, Nadal, who recently visited a tennis academy in Riad.

They continue betting on tennis and other sports:

Saudi Arabia It has been using sport for years to diversify the country’s economy and make it less dependent on oil, as well as to build a more positive international reputation, according to experts.

These objectives frame the competitions organized in Formula 1, Moto GPThe circuit LIFE Golffootball – is the only candidate to organize the World Cup-2034– and tennis. The kingdom hosted its first tournament in 2023 ATPhe Next Gen in Yedaand Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka-Ons Jabeur exhibition matches.

The five-year contract signed with the ATP for him Next Gen “signals the country’s willingness to make tennis a large part of its international calendar,” according to the STF.

Source: AFP